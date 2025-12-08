Swiss city claims world record for largest Lego mural

Yverdon-les-Bains breaks world record for largest Lego mural Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

On Sunday, the city of Yverdon-les-Bains broke the record for the largest Lego mural in the world. The 24 metre long and two metre high fresco made of 300,000 Lego bricks depicts symbolic places in the region.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Yverdon-les-Bains holt Weltrekord für grösstes Lego-Wandbild Original Read more: Yverdon-les-Bains holt Weltrekord für grösstes Lego-Wandbild

The purpose of the record attempt was to raise money for the Telethon Switzerland foundation. At least CHF20,000 ($24,895) was raised for people with rare genetic diseases, as a spokeswoman for the organisation told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Over the course of two days donors were able to buy 100 Lego bricks for CHF10 each and assemble them into a rhombus in a sports hall. Volunteers then incorporated the Lego creations into the mural.

Whether the fresco will now be included in the Guinness Book of Records is still uncertain. However, that is not the most important thing, said the Telethon spokesperson. The aim was to “master this extraordinary challenge and share it with the public”. Until now, the French city of Brest in Brittany held the world record with a mural made of 250,000 bricks.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories