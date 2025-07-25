Swiss households faced 21 minutes of power outages in 2024

End customers experienced an average of 21 minutes of interruption of electricity supply in 2024. This resulted in 0.34 power outages per capita. The duration of electricity interruptions increased by three minutes compared to the previous year.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de 21 Minuten Stromunterbruch pro Endkunde im Jahr 2024 Original Read more: 21 Minuten Stromunterbruch pro Endkunde im Jahr 2024

Switzerland continues to be one of the countries with the highest quality of electricity supply in Europe, as the Electricity Commission (Elcom), the independent state supervisory authority in the electricity sector, announced in its newsletter on Friday. The Alpine nation is on a par with Denmark, Germany and Luxembourg.

Of the 21 minutes of power interruption per end consumer in 2024, 11 minutes were planned and 10 were unplanned. Of the average number of 0.34 power outages per capita, 0.16 were planned and 0.18 occured unexpectedly.

The planned interruptions to the power supply were for system maintenance. The causes of unplanned power outages ranged from natural disasters to operational factors such as short circuits, overloads or external influences such as civil engineering work and human error.

Broken down by event, thunderstorms, storms or animals interrupted the average end customer’s electricity supply for two minutes in the reporting year. Short circuits and similar events cut off electricity for four minutes. Human error and external influences each accounted for one minute. And two minutes were due to other causes.

Elcom calculates the power supply quality annually based on the interruption reports of more than three minutes from the 91 largest grid operators. These supply 87% of the electricity in Switzerland.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch