Swiss households faced 21 minutes of power outages in 2024
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss households faced 21 minutes of power outages in 2024
End customers experienced an average of 21 minutes of interruption of electricity supply in 2024. This resulted in 0.34 power outages per capita. The duration of electricity interruptions increased by three minutes compared to the previous year.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
21 Minuten Stromunterbruch pro Endkunde im Jahr 2024
Original
Switzerland continues to be one of the countries with the highest quality of electricity supply in Europe, as the Electricity Commission (Elcom), the independent state supervisory authority in the electricity sector, announced in its newsletter on Friday. The Alpine nation is on a par with Denmark, Germany and Luxembourg.
Of the 21 minutes of power interruption per end consumer in 2024, 11 minutes were planned and 10 were unplanned. Of the average number of 0.34 power outages per capita, 0.16 were planned and 0.18 occured unexpectedly.
The planned interruptions to the power supply were for system maintenance. The causes of unplanned power outages ranged from natural disasters to operational factors such as short circuits, overloads or external influences such as civil engineering work and human error.
More
More
Switzerland among world’s most expensive for household electricity
This content was published on
According to a study by the comparison site Verivox, based on data from Global Petrol Prices, Switzerland came in tenth out of 143 countries.
Broken down by event, thunderstorms, storms or animals interrupted the average end customer’s electricity supply for two minutes in the reporting year. Short circuits and similar events cut off electricity for four minutes. Human error and external influences each accounted for one minute. And two minutes were due to other causes.
Elcom calculates the power supply quality annually based on the interruption reports of more than three minutes from the 91 largest grid operators. These supply 87% of the electricity in Switzerland.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
Swiss companies are increasingly being targeted by cyber criminals. In the past quarter, every single company in this country was the target of a cyber attack an average of 1097 times a week.
Swiss citizens will be voting on restricting wind farm expansion
This content was published on
On Friday, the Association for the Protection of Nature and Democracy submitted two initiatives aimed at curbing the expansion of wind farms. More than 110,000 signatures have been collected.
This content was published on
Swiss small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are struggling to find staff, a problem made more acute by the increased bargaining power of employees and increased absenteeism.
This content was published on
Late on Thursday in Geneva, pro-Palestinian demonstrators attacked the Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations in the international organisations district. They poured red paint over the entrance to the building.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.