Switzerland among world’s most expensive for household electricity

Electricity: Switzerland among the most expensive countries in the world for consumers
Keystone-SDA
Switzerland ranks among the most expensive countries in the world for household electricity.
This content was published on
June 21, 2025 - 12:52
According to a study by the comparison site Verivox, based on data from Global Petrol Prices, Switzerland came in tenth out of 143 countries.
+ Cost-of-living crisis: only a minority of Swiss say they feel the pinch
Topping the list is Bermuda, where a kilowatt-hour costs €41.97 (CHF39.56). It’s followed by Denmark (€40.62), Ireland (€39.40), Belgium (€38.20) and Germany (€38.00). In the UK, consumers pay €37.23, while in Switzerland the price isn’t far behind, at €33.84.
The cheapest electricity is found in Iran: one kilowatt-hour costs the equivalent of €0.35. Sudan (€0.53), Ethiopia (€0.56) and Cuba (€0.57) also have very low tariffs by international standards.
Translated from Italian with DeepL/sp
