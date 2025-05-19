The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Swiss mountain village threatened by serious landslide risk

Situation in evacuated landslide area in Blatten VS remains serious
The mountain above the village of Blatten, canton Valais, remains unstable and movements and rock falls are continuously being recorded. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss mountain village threatened by serious landslide risk
Listening: Swiss mountain village threatened by serious landslide risk

The situation in the mountain village of Blatten, canton Valais, remains serious due to the threat of a landslide, Swiss officials said on Sunday afternoon.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Part of the municipality of Blatten in southern Switzerland was evacuated on Saturday evening. A total of 92 residents and 16 guests were forced to leave due to the dangers.

The risks are constantly being reassessed, Blatten officials said late on Sunday. An adjustment to the evacuation perimeter cannot be ruled out, if necessary.

The mountain above the village remains unstable and movements and rock falls are continuously being recorded. Current measurement data and a reconnaissance flight carried out on Saturday morning confirm that the affected slope is becoming increasingly dynamic, according to a press statement. Within a few days, the mountain has subsided by several metres and large cracks have been spotted.

More

The local road between Ried and Blatten is open to traffic every day between 5h and 9:30pm. It is closed at night.

Evacuation went smoothly

According to the municipality, the evacuation on Saturday evening was calm and orderly. Everyone was able to find suitable accommodation quickly. According to the municipality, the first night after the evacuation was calm.

The municipal authorities appealed to the population to strictly follow instructions. The evacuated area must not be entered and barriers must not be passed under any circumstances.

The evacuation at the weekend followed a rockfall in the region of the Kleiner Nesthorn mountain (3,341m). Rocks crashed onto the Birch Glacier, triggering a debris flow. This came to a halt around 500 metres above the River Lonza just outside Blatten.

The Birch Glacier has been under observation since the 1990s. The municipality suspects that snow melting at around 2,500 metres could have caused the current dangerous situation.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
19 Likes
33 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Switzerland announces funding of 80 million dollars for the WHO

More

Switzerland pledges $80 million to WHO

This content was published on Switzerland plans to give an additional $80 million (CHF67 million) for the 2025-2028 period to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is facing financial difficulties.

Read more: Switzerland pledges $80 million to WHO

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR