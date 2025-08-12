Listening: Swiss real estate prices continue to rise rapidly
Houses and flats became more expensive again in the first half of the year. In the second quarter of 2025 in particular, momentum increased across Switzerland due to high demand and low interest rates.
In the first half of the year, prices for houses rose by an average of 3.4% across Switzerland and for flats by 2.4%, according to mortgage broker Moneypark and Zurich-based startup Pricehubble. In a year-on-year comparison, the price of houses rose by 7.4% and apartments by 4.2%.
When financing their own homes, buyers increasingly favoured medium-term period of five to nine years rather than long-term mortgages. Due to the uncertain interest rate trend, mortgage borrowers are increasingly favouring variable interest mortgages – either as an alternative to short terms or as a second tranche alongside a fixed-rate mortgage.
The banks were able to expand their market share of mortgages to 67%, an increase of 12% compared to the first half of the previous year. They benefited from the increased demand for variable interest mortgages. This is because these are not offered by insurance companies and pension funds.
