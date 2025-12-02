The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Black Friday losing appeal for Swiss bargain hunters

Swiss retail trade again generates lower sales on Black Friday
Swiss retail trade again generates lower sales on Black Friday Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Black Friday losing appeal for Swiss bargain hunters
Listening: Black Friday losing appeal for Swiss bargain hunters

Black Friday attracted fewer Swiss bargain hunters than in previous years. Significantly less money was also spent in the days leading up to November 28.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Black Friday, the discount day imported from the United States, seems to have passed its peak in Switzerland. This is shown by an analysis by the news agency AWP based on data from “Monitoring Consumption Switzerland”, which surveys cashless payments.

Turnover from credit, debit and mobile payments fell by around 1% compared to Black Friday 2024. This continued the trend from last year. There had already been a drop of 3% in 2024.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR