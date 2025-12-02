Black Friday losing appeal for Swiss bargain hunters
Black Friday attracted fewer Swiss bargain hunters than in previous years. Significantly less money was also spent in the days leading up to November 28.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Black Friday, the discount day imported from the United States, seems to have passed its peak in Switzerland. This is shown by an analysis by the news agency AWP based on data from “Monitoring Consumption Switzerland”, which surveys cashless payments.
Turnover from credit, debit and mobile payments fell by around 1% compared to Black Friday 2024. This continued the trend from last year. There had already been a drop of 3% in 2024.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.