Swiss TV reports man threatened attack on Jewish people at Eurovision in Basel

Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A 25-year-old man was detained ahead of last May’s Eurovision Song Contest in Basel after allegedly making violent threats against Jewish people. He was later deported to France by the Swiss authorities.

5 minutes

SRF

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The event was intended as a celebration of music and, for the most part, it stayed peaceful. But new research by the Tagesschau programme on Swiss public television, SRF, reveals that security services had raised the alarm beforehand, triggered by comments from a man in Biel who was already known to them. He said he wanted to travel to Basel, cause trouble and attack Jewish people.

More

More Swiss Eurovision winner: Nemo and the fight for non-binary people This content was published on Swiss musician Nemo, who won the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland on Saturday, is fuelling the debate about a third gender entry. Read more: Swiss Eurovision winner: Nemo and the fight for non-binary people

The threats came from a man, now 25, in the run-up to the Eurovision Song Contest. Several independent sources have confirmed the case, which had not been made public until now. Exactly what he planned remains unclear, though a knife attack was considered a possible risk. SRF has identified the man as a French national of North African descent. Authorities believe he was radicalised as an Islamist and say he suffers from psychological problems that require medication.

Forensic expert: a mix of high-risk factors

Research shows he had previously come to the attention of authorities for aggressive behaviour in public, early threats, setting fire to a rubbish bin and expressing support for the terrorist group Islamic State (IS).

+ Basel authorities clarify threatening gestures against Israel at Eurovision

For forensic expert Jérôme Endrass, the young man presents a troubling mix of risk factors. “People with psychosis already have a significantly higher risk of violence. Add radicalisation to that and the danger rises sharply,” Endrass told SRF.

Entry bans and deportations at Eurovision The Federal Police Office (Fedpol), like other agencies contacted, declined to comment on the specific case. However, its press office confirmed that during the event, “preventive measures such as entry bans and deportations were used in only a handful of instances.” Fedpol handles deportations of foreign nationals considered a security risk. In such cases, officials assess whether there is a credible threat to internal or external security and whether the measure is proportionate, the agency’s press office explained. Decisions can be appealed, as happened in this instance.

Authorities reached the same conclusion and held the man in custody for the duration of the event. He was later ordered to be deported on grounds of posing a threat to internal security and the order was carried out. The man was sent back to France.

Criticism of deportation – lawyer claims rights were violated

An appeal against the deportation is still pending. The family says the man feels he has been treated unfairly and needs care because of psychological problems. According to the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper, he relies on a long list of psychiatric medication. The Federal Administrative Court has ruled that authorities must ensure he receives the right medication and therapeutic support in France.

+ Basel prepares for Eurovision with round-the-clock safety measures

That didn’t happen, according to the man’s lawyer, Damian Cavallaro, speaking to NZZ am Sonntag. He says his client was left to fend for himself in France. “If the authorities believe my client is dangerous, it makes even less sense to destabilise him psychologically in this way. That would actually increase the risk – if such a risk exists,” Cavallaro said.

Free in France

Bern Cantonal Police told the newspaper they handed the man over to the French authorities, who have been responsible for him ever since. They said deported individuals are provided with medication “for the initial period.”

The man now lives freely in France and the French authorities are thought to be aware of his risk profile. Reportedly, he must now take his medication under official supervision.

SRF editor: ‘A case in a grey area’ Daniel Glaus, SRF’s extremism specialist, says the case falls into a grey area: there were no clear signs of an attack being planned, but there were warning signals suggesting violence was possible. Experts describe this as “routine”. For security services, it often means walking a tightrope: intervene early – as they did here – and they risk accusations of acting disproportionately. Wait too long, and they risk someone carrying out an attack.

Translated from German by AI/sp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories Popular Stories

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative