Chinese platform Temu wants to sell food in Switzerland
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Chinese platform Temu wants to sell food in Switzerland
The Chinese shopping platform Temu is planning to enter the Swiss grocery market, according to a media report. Following its launch in Germany, the company is now preparing its offer for Switzerland, the Tages-Anzeiger reported on Saturday.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Temu will laut Medienbericht in der Schweiz Lebensmittel verkaufen
Original
A specific launch date has not yet been set, but according to the newspaper’s research, internal preparations are underway. Temu already sells fresh produce such as meat, drinks and sweets in Germany.
Temu is part of the Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo and is known for its low prices. The company relies on a so-called local-to-local model: products are procured directly from local retailers and delivered to customers.
Temu is growing rapidly internationally. The platform is already one of the most widely used shopping apps in several European countries.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and her youngest daughter Princess Ariane attended the Netherlands' women's European Championship football match against Wales in Switzerland on Saturday.
Man charged with flying drone at women’s Euro 2025
This content was published on
A man flew a drone around the venue on Wednesday evening during the first match of the Women's EURO 2025 in St. Gallen. The 30-year-old violated the absolute ban on flying during match days. He was reported to the police.
More than 250 Swiss companies sign CO2 reduction initiative
This content was published on
A total of 257 companies from Switzerland have signed up to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). In doing so, they are committing to CO2 reduction targets that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement.
This content was published on
American artist Chaka Khan ‘and friends’ opened the 59th Montreux Jazz Festival on Friday. For over three hours, their show, dedicated to their friend and mentor Quincy Jones, thrilled the audience,
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.