Tesla smashes into Swiss police car
A 58-year-old man at the wheel of a Tesla has collided with a stationary police vehicle with its lights on in Switzerland. No one was injured, but the material damage is considerable.
The accident occurred near the Münchwilen exit of the A1 in northeastern Switzerland shortly before 6am on Saturday, according to the Thurgau cantonal police. However, a police officer directing traffic had to swerve out of the way of the car.
The damage to property amounts to over CHF100,000 ($125,000). The exact cause of the accident is being investigated.
It is also being clarified whether the Tesla driver was using the autonomous driving mode at the time of the accident, a spokesperson for the Thurgau cantonal police told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.
The motorway section between Münchwilen and Matzingen was closed at the time of the accident due to a previous accident. The police car into which the 58-year-old driver crashed was used to mark the closed lanes.
