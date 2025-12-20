Tesla smashes into Swiss police car

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
A 58-year-old man at the wheel of a Tesla has collided with a stationary police vehicle with its lights on in Switzerland. No one was injured, but the material damage is considerable.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The accident occurred near the Münchwilen exit of the A1 in northeastern Switzerland shortly before 6am on Saturday, according to the Thurgau cantonal police. However, a police officer directing traffic had to swerve out of the way of the car.

The damage to property amounts to over CHF100,000 ($125,000). The exact cause of the accident is being investigated.

It is also being clarified whether the Tesla driver was using the autonomous driving mode at the time of the accident, a spokesperson for the Thurgau cantonal police told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

The motorway section between Münchwilen and Matzingen was closed at the time of the accident due to a previous accident. The police car into which the 58-year-old driver crashed was used to mark the closed lanes.

