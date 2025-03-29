The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
The clocks go forward by one hour on Sunday night Keystone-SDA
Swiss prepare for clocks to go forward on Sunday night
At 2am on Sunday, clocks in Switzerland and most European countries are set forward by one hour to 3am.

Summer time 2025 will last 30 weeks or 210 days. At 3am on October 26, the clocks will be set back to 2am and so-called standard time.

The possible abolition of the seasonal time change has become a political issue, particularly in Switzerland’s neighbours. The European Union presented concrete plans, but the member states did not follow suit.

+ Daylight Saving Time: when Switzerland was a ‘lost island’ in Europe

Critics of the time change complain about the negative effects on health and animal welfare. Children and older people in particular would suffer from mini-jetlag. There would also be more road accidents due to fatigue. The changeover is also a thorn in the side of the farming industry, as the milk yield of cows is said to be lower.

Daylight saving time was introduced in Europe in 1973 against the backdrop of the oil crisis. The aim of the time shift was to gain an extra hour of daylight for businesses and households with the aim of saving energy. Switzerland followed suit in 1981 to avoid becoming a “time island”.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

