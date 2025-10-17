The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Number of vehicles on Swiss roads increases
Around 6,562,600 motor vehicles (excluding mopeds) were authorised to be driven in Switzerland at the end of September – 0.9% more than in 2024, according to a provisional count. Petrol-powered cars are still in the majority.

With 4,829,500 units, passenger cars account for almost three-quarters of all vehicles. Their number increased by 33,400, or 0.7%, compared with the previous year, the Federal Statistical Office said on Thursday.

Although the proportion of electric and hybrid cars has increased, the vast majority of cars (85%) run on petrol (58.7%) and diesel (24%). Electric cars represent 5.2% (4.2% in 2024) and hybrid vehicles 11.9% (9.6% in 2024).

+ Why cars still reign supreme in ‘rail-nation’ Switzerland

However, there are differences between cantons. Zug has the highest proportion of electric vehicles (11.3%), followed by Zurich (6.6%).

In French-speaking Switzerland, canton Vaud (5.4%) has the highest proportion of electric vehicles, followed by Fribourg (5%) and Valais (4.3%). Next come Neuchâtel and Jura (3.8%). Geneva comes last (3.6%).

