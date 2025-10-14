Explainer: the upcoming Swiss vote on compulsory civic service for all

On November 30, Swiss voters will decide whether to approve an initiative to replace compulsory military service with “citizen service” for the benefit of the community and the environment, which would be extended to women. Its supporters see this as a modern reform, while opponents fear it would deplete the army.

Switzerland is preparing for a nationwide debate on the value and future of compulsory national service. The citizen service initiative “For a committed Switzerland”External link proposes a radical reform of military service. Swiss citizens will have their say on November 30.

What does the initiative call for?

The text calls for all Swiss nationals to perform service for the benefit of the community and the environment. Unlike the current system, this obligation would apply to women as well as men. The initiative also provides for parliament to extend it to non-Swiss nationals.

Currently, compulsory service is limited to the army, civil defence and civilian service. Those behind the initiative want it opened to other forms of contribution to society.

This “citizen service” could be carried out in a range of areas. The initiative committee cites various examples: environmental protection, assistance to vulnerable people, food security and disaster prevention. It would be up to the authorities to define specific tasks, depending on the country’s needs.

The new system would replace the current military service, which requires Swiss men to serve in the army or civil defence. Those who refuse military service on the grounds of conscientious objection can opt for civilian service, which is longer and often carried out in the social, health or environmental sectors. Men who do not fulfil either of these obligations must pay a special tax.

Who is behind this proposal?

This initiative was launched by the Geneva-based association servicecitoyen.ch, founded in 2013. It was submitted on October 26, 2023 with 107,613 signatures. The text is supported by the Liberal Greens, the Evangelical Party, the Pirate Party, the youth wing of the Centre Party and various associations.

What are its supporters’ arguments?

The promoters of the initiative believe that the current system is outdated and unequal. They criticise the fact that only Swiss men are subject to compulsory military service, while women and foreign nationals are exempt.

The initiative committee believes that this national service for all would promote gender equality, strengthen social cohesion and enhance civic engagement.

Supporters of the reform believe it would ensure enough labour force for the army and civil defence by expanding the pool of people who could be mobilised.

The initiative committee also stresses that the reform would recognise civic forms of engagement as equivalent to military service, and thus meet growing needs in areas such as the environment, health and social services.

What is the position of the government and parliament?

The federal government and parliament welcome the initiative’s aim of boosting Swiss citizens’ commitment to society. However, they do not consider this “citizen service” to be an appropriate solution.

The government is primarily concerned with ensuring sufficient numbers in the army and civil defence, which may soon no longer be guaranteed, according to an analysisExternal link carried out in 2021. It also thinks the initiative goes too far. The government estimatesExternal link that around 70,000 people would be enlisted each year under the “citizen service” scheme. However, the actual requirement is around 30,400 people per year. The number of people recruited would therefore far exceed the actual requirement.

In addition, the government thinks it would not be wise to assign such a large number of people to tasks that do not match their professional skills and for which they may not be well qualified. It also warns of additional costs: annual expenditure on loss of earnings compensation and military insurance would double, reaching CHF 1.6 billion ($2 billion) and CHF 320 million respectively. The labour market would be deprived of twice as many workers as at present, and employers would have to bear high costs to cover for absences.

Who is against the initiative?

Although politicians across the political spectrum support this “citizen service”, the text has failed to convince any of the governing parties. The Group for a Switzerland without an Army is also among its detractors.

What are the arguments of those against?

Opponents think implementation would leave gaps. In particular, they question how the strength of the army and civil defence forces can be guaranteed if those liable for service are allowed to choose where they serve.

The centre-right fears negative repercussions on the economy, while the left argues that “citizen service” could be equated with forced labour, violating international law.

Opponents of the initiative also believe that compulsory service for women would not constitute real progress in terms of equality, given that equality in the workplace and in society is still not a reality. They say it risks increasing the burden on many women, who already take on a large proportion of unpaid work.

Edited by Samuel Jaberg. Adapted from French by Julia Crawford/gw.

