Ticket sellers will not get access to Swiss hooligans database

Ticket sales outlets for major sporting events will remain uninformed about registered violent fans. The House of Representatives is against the idea that people registered in the Hoogan hooligan database should no longer be allowed to buy tickets.
On Wednesday, it rejected a corresponding motion by 132 votes to 56 with 8 abstentions, thereby opposing the Senate. The Senate had demanded the necessary legal basis with a motion, despite the government’s data protection concerns. The ‘no’ vote means that the demand is off the table.
No access for sellers
The motion by the Senate’s Security Policy Committee (SIK-S) was prompted by a decision by the cantonal justice and police directors to introduce personalised tickets in future, even against the wishes of sports clubs. The Hooligan Concordat is to be revised for this purpose.
This would require an amendment to the relevant provisions of federal law, wrote the SIK-S on its proposal. It wanted to enable a comparison of data between the purchaser and the database at the point of sale when tickets are purchased. The federal government should transmit this Hoogan data.
However, the majority of the House of Representative’s committee did not consider such a procedure to be in line with data and privacy protection. Third-party ticket providers would gain access to sensitive data, they pointed out. Most fan violence occurs outside the stadiums.
Sports clubs could already check ID cards and compare them with Hoogan, and deny access to registered offenders if necessary, explained Justice Minister Beat Jans. This would not require a change in the law, either at federal or cantonal level.
