Callista Gingrich confirmed as US ambassador to Switzerland
The US Senate has confirmed Callista Gingrich as ambassador to Switzerland. US President Donald Trump had already nominated the Republican for this post at the end of last year.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Gingrich was confirmed along with a number of other candidates, as was reported on the US Senate website on Thursday night. In a vote, the Senate confirmed 48 nominations. This was first reported by the news agency Reuters.
+ What Swiss diplomats do and how much they really earn
In addition to Gingrich, the list also includes the new US ambassador to Sweden, Christine Toretti, and the new US ambassador to Argentina, Peter Lamelas. They were also nominated by Trump. According to the US authorities, they were confirmed by 51 votes to 47 with two abstentions.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
News
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.