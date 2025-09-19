Callista Gingrich confirmed as US ambassador to Switzerland

The US Senate has confirmed Callista Gingrich as ambassador to Switzerland. US President Donald Trump had already nominated the Republican for this post at the end of last year.

Gingrich was confirmed along with a number of other candidates, as was reported on the US Senate website on Thursday night. In a vote, the Senate confirmed 48 nominations. This was first reported by the news agency Reuters.

In addition to Gingrich, the list also includes the new US ambassador to Sweden, Christine Toretti, and the new US ambassador to Argentina, Peter Lamelas. They were also nominated by Trump. According to the US authorities, they were confirmed by 51 votes to 47 with two abstentions.

