Vast majority of Swiss support social media ban for under-16s

Support for a ban on mobile phones in schools is almost just as high, according to the study by the Sotomo research institute published on Sunday. It says these results suggest that more measures are needed to protect children online.
Also, 85% believe that children are not sufficiently informed about the safety risks on the internet. In addition, around a third of the parents of minors surveyed said they were unable to protect their children sufficiently.
In all, 43% of respondents are concerned about cyberbullying. Cybergrooming – the targeted manipulation of children for sexual purposes (40%) – and contact with sexual content (37%) are also perceived as dangers. Excessive internet use represents a major challenge for over a third of respondents.
The survey was conducted for Sotomo’s Cyber Worry Monitor between February 26 and March 10. Around 1,700 adults from German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland took part.
Translated from French by DeepL/sb
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
