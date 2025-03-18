Switzerland to investigate social media ban for children

Council of States examines ban on media platforms for young people
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss Senate wants to protect children and young people from the harmful effects of social media, like Tiktok and Instagram.
March 18, 2025 - 15:02
March 18, 2025 - 15:02
Lawmakers are investigating whether a ban on access to platforms such as Tiktok and Instagram for under 16-year-olds can have an impact on the protection of minors.
+ Why TikTok’s influence worries Switzerland
Without opposition, the Council of States approved two postulates on Tuesday, with which the Federal Council agreed.
Among other things, the national government is to investigate what a ban on smartphones in schools could do to protect minors.
The Australian government recently became the first country to ban access to platforms such as Tiktok and Instagram for under-16s.
In various countries, there are also bans or restrictions on smartphone use in schools, for example in Italy, France, Greece and the Netherlands.
Translated from French with DeepL/mga
