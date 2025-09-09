Wolf thought to have been shot illegally in Graubünden

Wolf presumed to have been killed illegally found in Graubünden Keystone-SDA

A wolf suspected of having been killed illegally was found in the southeastern Swiss valley of Poschiavo on Monday. According to a statement, the predator had a gunshot wound. Criminal proceedings are now being initiated.

No wolves are currently authorised to be shot in Poschiavo, the Graubünden Office for Hunting and Fishing wrote in a press release on Tuesday.

However, cantonal gamekeepers have determined that the wolf found died as a result of a shot. The cantonal police therefore immediately began an investigation.

The authorities took the dead male animal to the Centre for Fish and Wildlife Medicine in Bern for further forensic and biological examinations. The analysis should provide further information on the course of events.

