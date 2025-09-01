Switzerland assesses wolf pack culls

Six Swiss cantons have applied for permission to shoot wolves in order to control attacks on livestock.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Präventive Wolfsabschüsse sind bis Januar wieder möglich Original Read more: Präventive Wolfsabschüsse sind bis Januar wieder möglich

The cantons of Graubünden, Valais, Vaud, Ticino, Schwyz and St Gallen have submitted corresponding applications, according to a fact sheet published by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN).

In total, the applications concern over 30 packs. Three of these – one in the canton of Vaud and two in Valais – are to be completely eliminated. For the remaining packs, the cantons want to shoot two thirds of the young animals born in 2025.

The FOEN is now examining these applications, after which it will either approve or reject them. If they are approved, the cantons, which are responsible for implementing the regulations, can order the culls. The legal basis for preventive shooting is part of the revised Hunting Act.

