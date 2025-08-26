Zurich Airport increases revenue in the first half of the year

The profit forecasts for the year as a whole have been adjusted upwards.

Thanks to the increase in passenger traffic, turnover rose by 2% to CHF641 million, the airport operator announced on Tuesday. The flight segment increased by 4% to CHF327 million. By contrast, revenue from the non-flight segment, which mainly comprises income from real estate and international business, fell by 1% cent to CHF313 million.

Operating costs fell by 1% to CHF 282 million. Accordingly, operating profit (EBITDA) was 3% higher at CHF359 million. Net profit increased by 6% to CHF 161 million.

Analysts’ expectations were thus met in terms of sales and clearly exceeded in terms of profit.

Forecasts raised

The airport operator is somewhat more confident about the current year than it was in the spring. The management continues to expect that the passenger record of 31.5 million from 2019 will be exceeded for the first time in 2025 with around 32 million passengers. Last year, the figure was 31.2 million.

Operating profit (EBITDA) is now expected to be slightly above the previous year and net profit at the previous year’s level. The previous forecasts of stable operating profit and a slight decline in net profit have thus been revised upwards. Meanwhile, the airport in Noida, India, is due to open shortly, according to the announcement.

