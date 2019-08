Linda Keršnerová was born shortly after the Velvet Revolution in then Czechoslovakia. She was raised, educated, and now works in the Czech Republic. She also spent some short but formative time in Scotland in her teenage years. She currently divides her time between her law practice, volunteering—for karma, to balance out the whole lawyer thing—and semi-amateur film criticism for an independent online magazine called Pinbacker, which was founded and is run by a bunch of friends and has grown successful enough to get press screening invitations.



