Wall Street Revives Big-to-Small Trade on Fed Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock traders gearing up for Federal Reserve rate cuts piled into riskier corners of the market amid a rotation out of the tech megacaps that have powered the bull run.

More than 80% of the shares in the S&P 500 rose — with Wall Street resuming a pattern of money rotating into small caps and out of the megacap “safety.” That’s after Jerome Powell signaled Friday the central bank will slash borrowing costs in September. While the US benchmark gauge didn’t do much on Monday, its equal-weighted version — one that gives Target Corp. as much clout as Microsoft Corp. — hit an all-time high amid hopes the advance will broaden out.

“The dovish commentary from Powell supports the narrative that inflation is trending lower, and the Fed would soon be cutting rates, underpinning ‘SMID-cap’ (small-mid) stocks,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “The market broadening into ‘SMID-caps’ indicates a positive outlook for the remainder of the year.”

Monday’s action reprised a recent trend in which capitalization-weighted indexes underperformed the average stock, a consequence of weakness in the megacaps that dominate them. With firms such as Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp. each making up over 6.5% of the S&P 500, losses are hard to offset even when most of the index’s members are up.

Strong flows from corporate buybacks, systematic funds and retail investors are expected to push stocks higher in the coming weeks, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Scott Rubner.

He estimates there will be $17 billion of “unemotional demand between robots and corporates every day this week.” Rubner also sees a so-called “green sweep” for commodity trading advisers, or CTAs, over the coming week, which means those funds will likely be buying stocks however the market trades.

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,620. The Russell 2000 of smaller firms climbed 0.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1%. A Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps sank 1.8%.

Treasury 10-year yields declined one basis point to 3.79%. Oil advanced after an Israeli strike on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon raised tensions in the Middle East and Libya’s eastern government said it will halt exports.

To Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley, in order to push to fresh highs this week, stocks may need to avoid any major surprises from earnings — especially Nvidia Corp. — “which has been driving a good deal of the sentiment in the tech sector.”

Expectations heading into the giant chipmaker’s earnings on Wednesday are high, with analysts anticipating another strong consensus beat that could prompt the chipmaker to raise its profit guidance.

Nvidia is a direct beneficiary of the intense spending by companies building out artificial intelligence infrastructure, with the bonanza also set to show up in upcoming results of HP Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc.

Hedge funds sold technology stocks by the most in two months despite a sharp rebound in the sector’s performance since early August, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Information technology was sold in every region, with North America making up 86% of total net selling, the bank’s prime brokerage data through Aug. 23 shows.

Global equities were net sold for the sixth straight week —and saw the largest selling in two months — driven by both long and short sales, according to the data.

Key events this week:

China industrial profits, Tuesday

Germany GDP, Tuesday

US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Christopher Waller speak, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thurrsday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday

US personal income, spending, PCE; U. Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 10:32 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index fell 0.1%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 1.8%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1171

The British pound was little changed at $1.3203

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 144.21 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $63,433.01

Ether fell 2.1% to $2,712.82

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.79%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.24%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.91%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.3% to $77.33 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,517.53 an ounce

