Wall Street Traders Take GDP Report in Stride: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock futures remained higher after the latest snapshot on the world’s largest economy did little to alter bets on the Federal Reserve rate path.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.51%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

The US economy ended 2024 with solid, yet softer growth as a strike at Boeing Co. and leaner inventories diminished a generous tailwind from consumer spending. Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product increased an annualized 2.3% in the fourth quarter after rising 3.1% in the prior three-month period, according to the government’s initial estimate published Thursday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 2.6% growth.

The collision between an American Airlines Group Inc. regional jet and a military helicopter near Ronald Reagan airport in Washington left no survivors on board the two aircraft, authorities said, making it one of the most deadly US air disasters in decades.

Tesla Inc. plans to launch a long-promised robotaxi business and get back to growing vehicle sales after a year of decline in both deliveries and earnings.

Microsoft Corp. said its cloud-computing business will continue to grow slowly in the current quarter as the company struggles to build enough data centers to handle demand for its artificial intelligence products.

Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg exuded confidence in his company’s artificial intelligence strategy, saying 2025 will be a “really big year” in which its AI assistant will become the most widely used in the industry.

Caterpillar Inc. warned that revenues will be “slightly lower” in 2025 as demand concerns weigh on the outlook of the heavy equipment maker.

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 8:30 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0410

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2438

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 154.11 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $105,169.51

Ether rose 4% to $3,266.13

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.51%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.51%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.55%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $2,780.80 an ounce

