Wall Street’s Great Rotation Resurfaces After GDP: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders betting the Federal Reserve will be able to engineer a soft landing spurred a rally in riskier corners of the market, with stocks rebounding after a selloff that jolted markets around the globe.

Economically sensitive shares such as financial and industrial companies led gains on Thursday. Smaller firms extended this month’s surge to almost 10%, largely outpacing the group of tech megacaps. An equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 — where the likes of Nvidia Corp. carry the same heft as Dollar Tree Inc. — beat the US equity benchmark. That index is less sensitive to gains from the biggest companies — providing a glimpse of hope the rally will broaden out.

As the S&P 500 marched from one record to the next in the first half of the year, some investors grew concerned that only a handful of members outside of technology giants were participating in the rally. Corners of the market outside of big tech are now barreling higher as investors grow more confident the Fed is taming inflation without breaking the economy — and will soon be able to cut interest rates.

“We’re in the midst of a great, rate-led rotation from tech to everything else,” said Callie Cox at Ritholtz Wealth Management. “Sure, it’s been painful – and the processing may feel rough – but it may be worth weathering this storm for what could come on the other side. Believe in this bull market, or risk getting left behind.”

The S&P 500 rose 1%. The Russell 2000 of small companies climbed 2.5% — more than twice as fast as the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps. Treasury yields fell, with swap traders projecting a first Fed cut in September after the economic data seen as a “sigh of relief” as the figures did not suggest the Fed would need to rush and cut in July. That could indicate “fear” of a recession.

US economic growth accelerated by more than forecast in the second quarter, illustrating demand is holding up under the weight of higher borrowing costs. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.8% annualized rate in the April-June period after rising 1.4% in the previous quarter.

“Goldilocks is getting stronger and the risk of stagflation is fading,” said David Russell at TradeStation. “There’s not much ‘stag; and not much ‘flation’. This kind of GDP report is a potential tailwind for corporate earnings that keeps us on pace for lower rates going forward.”

To Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance, the US economy is much stronger than people realize and to the extent that markets were worried about a growth slowdown.

“The recent pullback in stocks will likely prove to be a buying opportunity.”

Thursday’s economic figures do “lend support to the soft-landing narrative” adding that the report “should provide some relief to stressed markets,” according to Matt Peron at Janus Henderson Investors.

“The catch-up trade in smaller stocks should still have room to run,” said Yung-Yu Ma at BMO Wealth Management. “Earnings growth among smaller companies is set to improve by year end, and the Fed will soon begin a year-long rate cutting campaign which will disproportionately benefit smaller companies.”

Corporate Highlights:

Meta Platforms Inc. is facing its first European Union fine over allegations it abused its dominance in the classified ad market by tying Facebook Marketplace to its social network.

American Airlines Group Inc. cut its earnings outlook as it works to bounce back from earlier blunders that will weigh on revenue and profits for the rest of 2024.

New York Community Bancorp reported provisions for loan losses higher than every analyst’s estimate.

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s second-quarter revenue exceeded analysts’ estimates on higher shipments and better sales of pricier motorcycles in North America. It also announced a $1 billion share buyback.

International Business Machines Corp. reported a jump in bookings for its artificial intelligence business as customers work to implement the latest technology.

Ford Motor Co. shares had their worst drop in four years after a big earnings miss that the automaker blamed on a surge in warranty repair costs for older vehicles.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 12:40 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.3%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 2.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0862

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2884

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 154.24 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.6% to $64,958.86

Ether fell 6.4% to $3,160.47

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.24%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.42%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.13%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $78.07 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.5% to $2,362.65 an ounce

