Hiroshima survivor speaks out: a lifelong voice for peace

A Hiroshima survivor recounts the stigma of surviving “hell” and her fight for peace and a world without nuclear weapons.

Akiko Uehara I lead the international language services at SWI swissinfo.ch, ensuring that our content is engaging for a global audience. I oversee six departments: Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Portuguese and Spanish. I also work on stories related to International Geneva. Born in Yokohama, Japan, I have lived in Switzerland since 1999 and hold a Masters degree in international relations. I have been working for SWI swissinfo.ch since 2016, following 15 years for Asahi Shimbun at the United Nations office in Geneva, where I followed multilateral and Swiss affairs.

On August 6, 1945, the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima. Three days later, a second bomb fell on Nagasaki. The bombings forced Japan’s surrender, ending World War II, but at a devastating cost: an estimated 210,000 lives.

Michiko Kodama was seven years old and inside a school building on the outskirts of the Hiroshima city, some 4 km from the hypocentre when the bomb exploded.

Kodama survived the explosion and its aftermath, becoming one of the last hibakusha – the Japanese term for atomic bomb survivors. Today, the number of hibakusha still alive has fallen below 100,000, with an average age of over 86. In postwar Japan, they held a complex and often painful status in society – feared, stigmatised, and sometimes even blamed. Many were unable to speak openly about what they had endured.

