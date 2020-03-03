This content was published on March 3, 2020 11:58 AM

Armoured vehicles were the top export. (© Keystone / Gaetan Bally)

Swiss firms exported more weapons last year than the previous year, three-quarters of them to other European countries.

Swiss manufacturers delivered weapons to a value of CHF728 million ($759.9 million) to 71 countries in 2019, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesdayexternal link.

The figure is CHF218.1 million higher than in 2018, making a 43% increase.

Denmark was the biggest client, buying weapons to a value of CHF155.3 million. Most of this (CHF150 million) was a delivery of armoured vehicles. Germany was the second-biggest buyer (CHF125.8 million), then Romania (CHF111.8 million), Bangladesh (CHF55.2 million), and the United States (CHF38.5 million).

Armoured vehicles were the most popular purchase, followed by ammunition and parts, fire-control systems, guns, and fighter jet parts.

On Tuesday, the Group for a Switzerland without an Army, an NGO that aims to abolish the Swiss army, criticised the continued Swiss arms exports to countries where “human rights are massively violated”.

They mentioned Bangladesh, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

