(Keystone)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.



3 million

The Swiss public has expressed its solidarity for victims of the war in Yemen, donating more than CHF3.1 million ($3.1 million) to a collection by Swiss Solidarity.



2

The number of new sites being opened in China by Swiss food giant Nestlé. It announced it has opened a research and development centre in Beijing and a systems technology platform in Shenzhen.



20,000

Some 20,000 heavy goods vehicles failed spot checks in Switzerland last year with more than 5,000 in such bad condition that they were taken off the roads.



760,200

The number of Swiss citizens living abroad grew by 1.1% last year to reach 760,200. Most live in neighbouring countries and in the United States.

1

The number of percentage points by which the Swiss economy is forecast to grow this year. The Swiss Economic Institute (KOF) lowered its forecast from 1.6% to 1% for Switzerland’s gross domestic product, because of worsening international conditions.





swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram