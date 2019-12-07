The limited edition Federer coin is already over-subscribed, weeks before its release on January 23. (Swissmint)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Monday

20

Swissmint is dedicating a commemorative CHF20 silver coin to Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer – the first living person to receive the honour. It is already sold out, with a CHF50 gold version planned for May.

Tuesday

12

The Swiss Federal Court acquitted 12 Tamil Tigers of charges filed by the Office of the Attorney General after ruling that the group is not a criminal organisation. The verdict upheld a previous court ruling on the matter.

Tuesday

10,329

With 10,329 registrations so far this year, Switzerland and Liechtenstein have more new electric passenger cars on the roads than ever before. The numbers reflect a 136.6% increase over last year’s fleet.

Wednesday

175

A Europol investigation uncovered 175 Swiss “money mules” (people who often unwittingly launder criminal assets), of whom 78 are suspected recruiters. Two people were arrested in the global anti-money laundering operation.

Thursday

30 million

This is the sum of money guaranteed by a “phantom bank”, suspected of providing financial backing to the failed company Swiss Space Systems, which went bust in 2017 in controversial circumstances.

Friday

5,000

Foreigners who gain Swiss citizenship generally increase their annual earnings by CHF5,000 over the following 15 years compared to those who don’t get naturalised, a new study shows.



