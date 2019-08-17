Navigation

Week in Numbers Rehoused pets, Schengen visas and prison earnings

A dog in a jacket
Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.


Monday

33

The percentage of apprentices in Switzerland, many of whom are minors, who say they have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace

Tuesday

4,000

The amount in francs earned by a prisoner while in prison which he wanted to give to someone else. However, the money was confiscated to secure the costs of legal proceedings. The man appealed and won, with judges stating that the salary was an unseizable asset

Wednesday

5

Defective anti-trap protection systems were found on five train carriage doors during special inspections by the Federal Railways following an accident that killed a conductor

Thursday

80

From February 2 the cost of obtaining a visa for the Schengen zone to visit Switzerland will rise from €60 to €80 for adults. The fee for those aged between six and 12 will rise even more sharply, from €5 to €40. 

Friday

19,000

Nearly two-thirds of the 19,000 animals placed in shelters last year found new homes in pet-loving Switzerland. 

swissinfo.ch

