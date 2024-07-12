Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Welcome to Downing Street: new PM’s kids greeted by former young residents

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – The children of Britain’s former finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, left welcome notes for Keir Starmer’s children at his Downing Street residence, a gesture that the country’s new prime minister said was “really sweet and thoughtful”.

Starmer, who won a landslide election victory last week, has yet to move into his new home because he did not want to leave his children there while he and his wife were in Washington to attend the NATO summit this week.

“In terms of notes what I will tell you is this, it was very nice. Jeremy Hunt’s children left notes for our children coming into the Number 11 flat,” Starmer told reporters, referring to the residence which is often used by the finance minister.

It is located next door to his Number 10 office but offers more space, so in recent years some prime ministers have chosen to live there.

“We have not moved in yet because we didn’t want to leave the kids there while we were away, but I think that was really sweet and thoughtful of them to do that because for children this is very impactful.”

“They have been through it. They are slightly different ages but for them to be thoughtful enough to leave a note is very special,” Starmer said. “Our children were very pleased to get those notes.”

Starmer and his wife are very protective of the privacy of their children, but have said they one daughter and one son. Hunt has three children.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR