Welsh First Minister Vaughan Gething steps down

LONDON (Reuters) -Vaughan Gething said on Tuesday he would step down as first minister of Wales, after four ministers resigned from the devolved Welsh government in protest over his leadership.

“Having been elected as leader of my party in March, I had hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership,” Gething said in a statement.

“I recognise now that this is not possible.”

Four Welsh ministers – Counsel General Mick Antoniw, housing minister Julie James, economy and energy secretary Jeremy Miles and culture minister Lesley Griffiths resigned earlier in the day.

Gething has been criticised over the source of a political donation, the transparency of his disclosures to the COVID-19 inquiry from his time as health minister, and his decision to dismiss a minister after accusing her of leaking to the media.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Muvija M)

