WikiLeaks’ Assange extradition appeal to be heard next month

LONDON (Reuters) – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s appeal against extradition from Britain to the United States will be heard next month, court officials in London said on Tuesday.

The Australian-born Assange, 52, is fighting extradition to the U.S. where he is wanted on 18 charges, nearly all under the Espionage Act, relating to WikiLeaks’ mass release of secret U.S. documents – the largest security breaches of their kind in U.S. military history.

Last month, the High Court in London granted him permission for an appeal over his argument that he might not be able to rely on his right to free speech at a trial in a U.S. court.

That appeal will now be held on July 9-10, a spokesperson for Britain’s Judicial Office said.