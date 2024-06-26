Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Women’s rights activists cover Rome’s Spanish Steps in red paint

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – Women’s rights activists protested against feminicide on Wednesday by painting Rome’s famed Spanish Steps red, symbolically representing the blood of female victims of violence.

Members of the movement called “Bruciamo tutto” – or “Let’s burn everything” – poured cans of the liquid down the Spanish Steps and also made prints of their hands with it.

“This is symbolically the blood of all the people who are killed,” said one of the activists involved in the protest before being taken away by police.

“We will no longer accept this, it must stop now,” he said.

The activists said the liquid was a type of paint that would cause no lasting damage to the Spanish Steps, a major tourist landmark in the Italian capital.

Some 120 women were killed in Italy in 2023, according to data published by the national statistics bureau ISTAT.

More than half of the homicides are committed by partners or former partners of the victims and about 20% by other relatives, the data showed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

What measures have been taken to prevent floods in your area?

Have you ever experienced a flood event? Have you witnessed a significant increase in flooding where you live? What measures have been taken in your country to prevent recurrent flooding? Are these measures effective?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR