The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss firms stick with 25% women on management boards

25 per cent women on the management boards of SMI companies
25 per cent women on the management boards of SMI companies Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss firms stick with 25% women on management boards
Listening: Swiss firms stick with 25% women on management boards

Women continue to be outnumbered on the management boards of the 30 largest listed Swiss companies.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to analysis by the news agency AWP, the proportion of women on Swiss company boards has stagnated since the beginning of the year.

+ “Advancing women in the workplace must involve men”

Generics specialist Sandoz, computer accessories manufacturer Logitech, insurance group Zurich and pharmaceutical giant Roche each have the highest proportion of women on their executive boards with 50%, followed by recruitment agency Adecco, luxury goods group Richemont and food group Nestlé with 40%.

The proportion of women on the boards of directors of companies in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI) is significantly higher at an average of 36%. The ratio here has risen by one percentage point since the beginning of the year.

On average, the SLI companies therefore already fulfil the future requirements of the Federal Council. This requires a 30% quota of women on boards of directors from 2026 and a 20% quota of women on executive boards from 2031.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR