Swiss survey finds employee productivity rises with sense of belonging

This is the conclusion of a new survey by recruitment agency Randstad. Some would even accept a pay cut for a good team. Almost a third (31%) of those surveyed would be prepared to earn less if they had good friends at work in return.
In addition to good colleagues, trust in management is also crucial for Swiss employees. 30 percent have already quit a job because they distrusted their managers.
Translated from German by DeepL/ds
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
