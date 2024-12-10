Job prospects remain good in Switzerland – apart from in Ticino

Good employment prospects in Switzerland, but negative in Ticino Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Employment prospects are positive in Switzerland as a whole, but they are negative in southern Italian-speaking canton Ticino. As usual, the latest barometer barometer by recruitment firm Manpower highlights strong regional and sectoral differences.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Buone prospettive d’impiego in Svizzera, ma negative in Ticino Original Read more: Buone prospettive d’impiego in Svizzera, ma negative in Ticino

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

At the Swiss level, 45% of companies questioned in a survey intend to hire staff in the January-March period, 18% aim to reduce the workforce, 34% expect no change, and 3% didn’t answer. The gap between the top two positions is 27 points: after adjusting for seasonal variations the “net employment forecast” for the first quarter of 2025 turns out to be +29%, Manpower said in a statement on Tuesday. This figure is four points lower than the previous survey.

“Despite a slight decline in hiring expectations, the Swiss labour market remains one of the most competitive and resilient in the world,” said Eric Jeannerod from Manpower. “This reflects the adaptability and skilful strategic orientation of Swiss companies.”

+ Looking for work in Switzerland

The sun isn’t shining everywhere, however. Regionally, Ticino’s figure of -14% stands out, being by far the worst among the large regions analysed and the only one in the negative.

A far greater propensity to recruit was noted in the areas of Zurich (+40%), northwestern Switzerland (36%), the central plateau (32%), Lake Geneva (31%), central Switzerland (30%) and eastern Switzerland (+21%), including Graubünden.

“These differences reflect the diversity of local economic conditions,” Manpower said. “While some regions benefit from strong growth drivers, others are more cautious or even negative about expansion opportunities.”

+ Ticino: Pensioners want to leave

Price fluctuations

The branches in which there is most optimism are healthcare (+46%), transportation and logistics (42%), finance and real estate (40%), information technology (32%), and industry (29%). Communications services (0%) has stagnated, while energy (-26%) is retreating.

The energy figure, according to Manpower specialists, reflects challenges such as price fluctuations and regulatory pressures.

Manpower also pointed out that large companies (more than 5,000 employees) are much more likely to hire (43%) than small ones with fewer than ten employees (8%).

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.