Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Job prospects remain good in Switzerland – apart from in Ticino

Good employment prospects in Switzerland, but negative in Ticino
Good employment prospects in Switzerland, but negative in Ticino Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Job prospects remain good in Switzerland – apart from in Ticino
Listening: Job prospects remain good in Switzerland – apart from in Ticino

Employment prospects are positive in Switzerland as a whole, but they are negative in southern Italian-speaking canton Ticino. As usual, the latest barometer barometer by recruitment firm Manpower highlights strong regional and sectoral differences.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

At the Swiss level, 45% of companies questioned in a survey intend to hire staff in the January-March period, 18% aim to reduce the workforce, 34% expect no change, and 3% didn’t answer. The gap between the top two positions is 27 points: after adjusting for seasonal variations the “net employment forecast” for the first quarter of 2025 turns out to be +29%, Manpower said in a statement on Tuesday. This figure is four points lower than the previous survey.

“Despite a slight decline in hiring expectations, the Swiss labour market remains one of the most competitive and resilient in the world,” said Eric Jeannerod from Manpower. “This reflects the adaptability and skilful strategic orientation of Swiss companies.”

+ Looking for work in Switzerland

The sun isn’t shining everywhere, however. Regionally, Ticino’s figure of -14% stands out, being by far the worst among the large regions analysed and the only one in the negative.

A far greater propensity to recruit was noted in the areas of Zurich (+40%), northwestern Switzerland (36%), the central plateau (32%), Lake Geneva (31%), central Switzerland (30%) and eastern Switzerland (+21%), including Graubünden.

“These differences reflect the diversity of local economic conditions,” Manpower said. “While some regions benefit from strong growth drivers, others are more cautious or even negative about expansion opportunities.”

+ Ticino: Pensioners want to leave

Price fluctuations

The branches in which there is most optimism are healthcare (+46%), transportation and logistics (42%), finance and real estate (40%), information technology (32%), and industry (29%). Communications services (0%) has stagnated, while energy (-26%) is retreating.

The energy figure, according to Manpower specialists, reflects challenges such as price fluctuations and regulatory pressures.

Manpower also pointed out that large companies (more than 5,000 employees) are much more likely to hire (43%) than small ones with fewer than ten employees (8%).

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Claire Micallef

What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Share your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
21 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

How have medicine shortages impacted your healthcare experience?

How have medicine shortages impacted you? What should be done about them?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss adults above average in basic skills

More

Swiss adults above average in basic skills

This content was published on In an international comparison, Swiss adults perform above average in the basic skills of reading, everyday math and problem solving.

Read more: Swiss adults above average in basic skills
Parliament clears the bill for a new start with E-ID

More

Swiss parliament clears way for new start with e-ID

This content was published on A new attempt to introduce electronic proof of identity has been made in Switzerland. The Senate has resolved the final differences in the legal provisions on a state e-ID.

Read more: Swiss parliament clears way for new start with e-ID
Rare Roman coin sold for 1.89 million francs at auction

More

Rare Roman coin auctioned for almost CHF2 million in Geneva

This content was published on A rare Roman coin with a portrait of Brutus, the assassin of Julius Caesar, was sold at a Geneva auction on Monday for CHF1.89 million ($2.15 million), according to the organiser of the sale.

Read more: Rare Roman coin auctioned for almost CHF2 million in Geneva
Council of States says yes to the federal budget without a dissenting vote

More

Swiss Senate approves federal budget without opposition

This content was published on The Swiss army will receive an additional CHF530 million in 2025, and no cuts will be made to direct payments for agriculture. What is unclear is how much will be saved on foreign aid.

Read more: Swiss Senate approves federal budget without opposition
SEM suspends asylum procedure for asylum seekers from Syria

More

Swiss suspend decisions on asylum-seekers from Syria

This content was published on Asylum procedures and decisions for asylum-seekers from Syria will be suspended with immediate effect until the situation can be reassessed, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) said.

Read more: Swiss suspend decisions on asylum-seekers from Syria
Seafood can lead to toxic arsenic compounds

More

Seafood can lead to toxic arsenic compounds

This content was published on Potentially toxic arsenic compounds can form in the human body when seafood is consumed. This is caused by arsenobetaine, which is often found in seafood.

Read more: Seafood can lead to toxic arsenic compounds

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR