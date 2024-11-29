Nominal Swiss wages up 1.5% in 2024, says latest estimate

Nominal wages up 1.5% in 2024 according to third estimate. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Wages in Switzerland are likely to have risen slightly more in 2024 than previously assumed. However, some of this is likely to be eaten up by inflation.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Nominallöhne 2024 laut dritter Schätzung um 1,5 Prozent gestiegen Original Read more: Nominallöhne 2024 laut dritter Schätzung um 1,5 Prozent gestiegen

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the third estimate by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), nominal wages have risen by 1.5% in the current year, according to a statement on Friday. The FSO estimates nominal wage development on a quarterly basis.

The figure is based on cumulative wage data and may change with each subsequent estimate. After the first quarter, a wage increase of 0.6% was initially measured, which was then revised upwards to 1.1% after the second quarter.

For most employees, however, wage increases will be eaten up by inflation. Forecasters currently expect an average inflation rate of just over 1% for the year as a whole.

According to FSO calculations, nominal wages rose by an average of 1.7% in 2023. Including annual inflation of 2.1%, real wages fell by an average of 0.4%.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.