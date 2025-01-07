Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Workplace Switzerland

Rolex, Patek Philippe used watch prices fell to three-year low in 2024

Visitors look watchs at the Audemars Piguet booth, during the first day of the 29th edition of the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie, SIHH, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, January 14, 2019. (KEYSTONE/Salvatore Di Nolfi)
Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi
Prices for the most sought-after used watch models from top Swiss brands Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet fell again in 2024, hitting fresh three-year lows. 

The Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index, which tracks prices for the 50 most traded models by transaction value, declined nearly 6% last year to its lowest since 2021.

An index of popular Rolex models dropped about 5% during the year, Patek Philippe prices fell 4%, and Audemars Piguet prices lost about 7.5% on the used market, according to data from Subdial, a UK-based watch trading platform. 

The declines mark the third straight year with lower prices for premium used Swiss watches. The market for pre-owned luxury timepieces soared in 2020 and 2021 to unprecedented levels during the pandemic, before suffering a sharp pullback beginning in April, 2022, amid slowing economic growth and higher interest rates. 

While the price fall-off for used watches in 2024 was less severe than the declines in 2023 or 2022, the Bloomberg Subdial Index is still down about 13% over two years, with used Rolex prices about 8% lower for the period. 

+ Chinese slump hits luxury watch industry

Cartier is the only brand whose individual index has posted gains since January of 2023, rising about 4% in two years as collector interest in smaller, shaped jewelry watches gained traction. Subdial’s Cartier index declined less than half a percentage point, while Omega prices fell about 1% in 2024.  

