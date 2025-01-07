Rolex, Patek Philippe used watch prices fell to three-year low in 2024

The Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index, which tracks prices for the 50 most traded models by transaction value, declined nearly 6% last year to its lowest since 2021.
An index of popular Rolex models dropped about 5% during the year, Patek Philippe prices fell 4%, and Audemars Piguet prices lost about 7.5% on the used market, according to data from Subdial, a UK-based watch trading platform.
More
More
Beleaguered Swiss watch industry calls for political support
This content was published on
The Swiss watch industry is going through difficult times as global demand declines and the strong franc piles on the pressure.
The declines mark the third straight year with lower prices for premium used Swiss watches. The market for pre-owned luxury timepieces soared in 2020 and 2021 to unprecedented levels during the pandemic, before suffering a sharp pullback beginning in April, 2022, amid slowing economic growth and higher interest rates.
While the price fall-off for used watches in 2024 was less severe than the declines in 2023 or 2022, the Bloomberg Subdial Index is still down about 13% over two years, with used Rolex prices about 8% lower for the period.
Cartier is the only brand whose individual index has posted gains since January of 2023, rising about 4% in two years as collector interest in smaller, shaped jewelry watches gained traction. Subdial’s Cartier index declined less than half a percentage point, while Omega prices fell about 1% in 2024.
More
More
A new wave of watchmakers respects classic Swiss designs
This content was published on
The Swiss watch industry isn’t all about export figures and big-name brands. Meet the young designers and entrepreneurs reshaping the sector.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.