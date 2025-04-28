The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Francesca Torrani voted Swiss Journalist of the Year

Ticino woman voted journalist of the year
Francesca Torrani voted journalist of the year Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Francesca Torrani voted Swiss Journalist of the Year
Listening: Francesca Torrani voted Swiss Journalist of the Year

Francesca Torrani has been voted Swiss Journalist of the Year for her radio reports on the lives of people in canton Ticino. The prize for best article went to two journalists from the Tages-Anzeiger for their investigation into forged signatures.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Torrani is a journalist at the heart of events, according to the Swiss Press Awards on Friday evening. In her many reports for radio in Italian-speaking Switzerland, she gives a voice to people who “live and suffer the major events that we call ‘news'”.

In the text category, the Swiss Press Awards jury was unanimous: the article on the thousands of falsifications during the collection of signatures for popular initiatives is “the journalistic work of the year”.

+ ‘Signatures scam’ reveals cracks in Swiss system

This complex investigation did not go unnoticed: the companies involved have ceased their activities, the Federal Chancellery has organised a round table and the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is still investigating.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR