Swiss job vacancies fall in second quarter of 2025

Jobs in the IT sector are suddenly less plentiful, among other things due to the onset of AI use. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The number of job vacancies fell by 3% year-on-year in the second quarter of this year, after a slight recovery in the employment market at the start of the year.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Français fr Baisse du nombre de postes vacants au 2e trimestre Original Read more: Baisse du nombre de postes vacants au 2e trimestre

Português pt Emprego cai na Suíça no segundo trimestre Read more: Emprego cai na Suíça no segundo trimestre

“The situation in the Swiss economy remains tense, given the protectionist trade policy of the US, global uncertainties and weak investment momentum,” said Marcel Keller, head of the HR firm Adecco Switzerland, in a study published on Thursday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to Keller, the decline in the employment index compiled by the staffing giant along with the Zurich-based KOF economic research centre’s employment indicator “points to stagnation on the Swiss labour market, which is also reflected in the rise in unemployment and the moderate trend in employment”.

KOF had estimated that a “moderate recovery” in the economy and the labour market should take place by the end of 2025 at the earliest.

Health and services in demand

The IT sector was particularly affected, with a 31% fall in jobs in the first half of the year, due to a “slowdown in the economy, automation and the growing use of artificial intelligence”.

Sales, administration and commercial sectors, meanwhile, saw a 24% drop, largely due to digital transformation, automation and the elimination of routine administrative tasks.

On the other hand, the health sector recorded a 9% increase in the number of job offers over the first six months of the year, while personal services saw a 7% rise, the Adecco study noted.

Translated from French by DeepL/dos

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch