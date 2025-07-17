Swiss job vacancies fall in second quarter of 2025

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Workplace

Jobs in the IT sector are suddenly less plentiful, among other things due to the onset of AI use. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The number of job vacancies fell by 3% year-on-year in the second quarter of this year, after a slight recovery in the employment market at the start of the year.

“The situation in the Swiss economy remains tense, given the protectionist trade policy of the US, global uncertainties and weak investment momentum,” said Marcel Keller, head of the HR firm Adecco Switzerland, in a study published on Thursday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to Keller, the decline in the employment index compiled by the staffing giant along with the Zurich-based KOF economic research centre’s employment indicator “points to stagnation on the Swiss labour market, which is also reflected in the rise in unemployment and the moderate trend in employment”.

KOF had estimated that a “moderate recovery” in the economy and the labour market should take place by the end of 2025 at the earliest.

Health and services in demand

The IT sector was particularly affected, with a 31% fall in jobs in the first half of the year, due to a “slowdown in the economy, automation and the growing use of artificial intelligence”.

Sales, administration and commercial sectors, meanwhile, saw a 24% drop, largely due to digital transformation, automation and the elimination of routine administrative tasks.

On the other hand, the health sector recorded a 9% increase in the number of job offers over the first six months of the year, while personal services saw a 7% rise, the Adecco study noted.

