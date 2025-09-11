The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Workplace

Swiss parliament approves due diligence for high-risk consultancy activities

Money laundering: "soft" law confirmed for National Councillors
Money laundering: "soft" law confirmed for National Councillors Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss parliament approves due diligence for high-risk consultancy activities
Listening: Swiss parliament approves due diligence for high-risk consultancy activities

Switzerland is adapting its Money Laundering Act to cover high-risk consultancy activities. On Thursday, the House of Representatives accepted the draft of the Senate, which was largely watered down compared to the government's original proposal.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Parliament has already approved the introduction of a federal register of beneficial owners to strengthen the fight against money laundering. It has decided to deal separately with the issue of legal advisers. This reform must meet the international standards of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Senate largely modified the government’s draft. Only consultancy activities presenting a concrete risk of money laundering should be subject to the provisions of the Money Laundering Act. The political left, the Liberal Greens and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter criticised the bill for being too weak.

In the vote on the bill as a whole, the House of Representatives adopted it by 116 votes to 75.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

The 21st ZFF will show 114 films and present an award to Russell Crowe

More

Culture

Zurich Film Festival will show 114 films and honour Russell Crowe

This content was published on The 21st Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) will screen 114 films, including 16 Swiss productions and 41 European or world premieres, from 25 September to 5 October. Actor Russell Crowe will receive an honorary lifetime achievement award.

Read more: Zurich Film Festival will show 114 films and honour Russell Crowe
Valais parliament authorises rapid aid for Blatten

More

Glaciers & permafrost

Emergency financial aid authorised for Swiss village buried by landslide

This content was published on The Valais Grand Council gives the green light for a solidarity contribution of CHF 10 million for the village of Blatten, which was destroyed by the landslide. The aid is to benefit the population, companies and associations.

Read more: Emergency financial aid authorised for Swiss village buried by landslide
Despite US tariff hammer: Swiss SME sentiment remains stable

More

Global trade

Swiss SME sentiment remains stable despite steep US tariffs

This content was published on Despite the high US tariffs, the mood among Swiss SMEs has hardly deteriorated. However, two thirds of export-oriented companies have now adjusted their export strategy, with one in ten even questioning it as a whole.

Read more: Swiss SME sentiment remains stable despite steep US tariffs

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR