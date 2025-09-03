On faces complaint over use of Swiss cross on shoes made in Asia

On's shoes with Swiss cross manufactured in Asia, dispute ongoing Keystone-SDA

The On company is again the subject of criticism because of the Swiss cross on its shoes.

According to the Swiss newspaper Blick, Swissness Enforcement (SE) – an association campaigning for compliance with the legislation protecting the indication of Swiss origin – lodged a complaint with the Chinese authorities, pointing out that On uses the Swiss national symbol on shoes produced in Asia. This would constitute a violation of “Swissness” standards.

In a letter sent to SE, of which the Awp agency has become aware, On defends itself: the Swiss cross is only used in conjunction with the words “Swiss Engineering”.

This emphasises On’s Zurich location, where more than 300 employees are involved in research, development and shoe design. “The law does not prohibit the use of the Swiss cross in this context, as long as it is clear that it refers to the specific performance and not to the entire product,” the company argues.

On also describes SE’s action as “a one-off event that looks like a farce”. According to the Zurich-based company, the dispute should be resolved through the Swiss courts: dealing with it in China would send “a fatal signal” and expose other Swiss companies to business risks.

The shoe manufacturer also refers in this context to the geopolitical situation: in times of increasing pressure, customs regimes, instability and global competition, it would be problematic to take the debate abroad. It would weaken the unity and credibility of Switzerland as a business location, it argued.

Swiss Enforcement disagrees. In a letter sent to On and viewed by Awp, the organisation points out that only verifications were carried out in China and that the Chinese authorities acted ex officio. It is also argued that the use of the cross on shoes produced abroad is abusive.

The outcome of the diatribe appears uncertain. On insists on a clarification before the Swiss courts, while Swiss Enforcement wants concrete proposals for a solution. Both sides have announced further talks. The outcome of the conflict could have a major impact on other Swiss companies that use the Swiss cross for their advertising abroad.

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.