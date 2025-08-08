The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Switzerland defies trend with record level of working from home

Just a few short steps from your sofa. Keystone-SDA
More and more Swiss firms are offering the possibility for their employees to work from home – in contrast to the direction taken by many companies abroad.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The number of such jobs in Switzerland reached a new high of 14% in the second quarter of 2025, according to an analysis by the online job platform Indeed.

“This means the supply of flexible jobs has more than quintupled since before the pandemic,” according to the report published on Friday. Switzerland is thus consolidating its position as a leading European location for flexible working.

Elsewhere, in many Western countries firms are currently calling their employees back into the office, often citing a desire to boost efficiency.

Switzerland towards top of the pile

With a relatively high proportion of location-independent working of 14%, Switzerland is just behind the UK and Germany in comparison with the largest Western economies. Canada is in the same range as Switzerland, followed by France and the US.

“If companies manage to continue along this path, Switzerland can establish itself as the leading location for flexible working models in Europe in the long term,” reckons Virginia Sondergeld, a labour market expert at Indeed.

Over 610 million people from more than 60 countries are registered on Indeed’s job site to search for new positions.

