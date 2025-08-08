Switzerland defies trend with record level of working from home

The number of such jobs in Switzerland reached a new high of 14% in the second quarter of 2025, according to an analysis by the online job platform Indeed.
“This means the supply of flexible jobs has more than quintupled since before the pandemic,” according to the report published on Friday. Switzerland is thus consolidating its position as a leading European location for flexible working.
Elsewhere, in many Western countries firms are currently calling their employees back into the office, often citing a desire to boost efficiency.
More
More
Working from home: how it began
This content was published on
These days we have hi-tech to help us with home office, but what was working from home like at the birth of the digital age?
With a relatively high proportion of location-independent working of 14%, Switzerland is just behind the UK and Germany in comparison with the largest Western economies. Canada is in the same range as Switzerland, followed by France and the US.
“If companies manage to continue along this path, Switzerland can establish itself as the leading location for flexible working models in Europe in the long term,” reckons Virginia Sondergeld, a labour market expert at Indeed.
Over 610 million people from more than 60 countries are registered on Indeed’s job site to search for new positions.
Translated from German by DeepL/dos
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.