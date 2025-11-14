Around 1,500 construction workers protest in Zurich

For several weeks, construction workers across Switzerland have been mobilising to demand improvements as part of the negotiations on the new national collective labour agreement, which affects 80,000 workers. Keystone-SDA

Around 1,500 construction workers took to the Zurich streets on Friday to protest against worsening conditions.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Construction: 1500 ouvriers débraient et manifestent à Zurich Original Read more: Construction: 1500 ouvriers débraient et manifestent à Zurich

The first demonstrators gathered in the city centre early on Friday morning. Most construction sites in Zurich remained at a standstill, representatives of the Unia and Syna unions told a press briefing. Workers from central and eastern Switzerland and from canton Graubünden also travelled to the city to join the protest.

“Working in the construction industry is a great profession, and those who do it are often very proud of it,” said Nico Lutz, chief negotiator and member of the Unia management. However, there is a serious shortage of labour, construction sites are multiplying with ever smaller workforces, and employers are making working conditions less and less attractive.

After the rally, the construction workers marched noisily through the city in the early afternoon. Their procession ended in front of the headquarters of the Swiss Construction Employers’ Association (SSE).

More Workplace Construction workers go on strike in French-speaking Switzerland This content was published on Construction workers’ strikes took place in French-speaking Switzerland on Monday, after the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino and Bern in recent weeks. Read more: Construction workers go on strike in French-speaking Switzerland

Family-friendly working hours

For several weeks, construction workers across Switzerland have been mobilising to demand improvements as part of the negotiations on the new national collective labour agreement, which affects 80,000 workers. In particular, they want family-friendly working hours and payment for their morning break.

“In summer, most construction workers go to work when their children are still asleep, and come back when their children have to go to bed,” said Lutz.

Focus on commuting times

The fifth round of negotiations between the unions and the SSE ended unsuccessfully at the end of October. The main stumbling blocks were the long working hours and the non-payment of travel time to worksites. According to Lutz, a rapprochement is underway on the second point. “Our aim is to find a solution,” he said.

Negotiations will resume on Monday. If no agreement is reached before the end of the year, 2026 could begin without any agreement.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

