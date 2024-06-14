Yen Falls After BOJ, European Stock Futures Rise: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities dropped, weighed down by losses in China and Hong Kong, while the yen slumped against the dollar as the Bank of Japan delayed a decision on its bond buying plan.

Japanese stocks rallied, with the Topix Index rising as much as 0.9%. The yen weakened past the 158 per dollar mark after the Bank of Japan said it will specify a plan for bond purchases at the July meeting, pushing back reductions in buying until at least then. It held the benchmark rate in a range between 0% and 0.1%. Japan’s bond futures surged.

“They are kicking the can down the road and honestly, not announcing anything itself is a risk for the market,” Polka Mishra, partner at Javelin Wealth Management Pte Ltd., said on Bloomberg TV. Mishra said she “still remains positive on Japanese equities” as the “long-term story in Japan remains strong.”

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%. The underlying gauge is on pace for its worst week since October after French President Emmanuel Macron announced a snap election for later this month following his party’s drubbing in the European Parliament elections. The euro held Thursday’s loss.

In Asia, MSCI’s Asia Pacific index slipped as losses in Australian and Chinese stocks offset the gains in Japan’s stock benchmark. Mainland Chinese shares extended a drop into a fourth week, with calls growing for the nation’s central bank to ease policy to boost sentiment and support a soggy economy.

Asian equities are on pace for their third weekly loss in four. A stalling rally in Chinese equities and prospects the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high for longer weighed on appetite for the region’s assets.

US stock futures saw modest gains after the S&P 500 notched a fourth straight record, led by a surge in tech shares. A gauge of dollar rose against major global currencies, while Treasury yields edged higher after falling in the previous session.

The US producer price index unexpectedly declined the most in seven months, adding to evidence that inflationary pressures are moderating. Several categories that are used to calculate the Fed’s preferred inflation measure — the personal consumption expenditures price index — were softer in May than a month earlier.

“The latest data in hand nudges the door a little wider open for the Fed to begin making an interest rate cut later this year,” said Bill Adams at Comerica Bank, which forecasts Fed reductions in September and December.

In China, the nation’s longest-dated special government notes received stronger-than-expected demand at an auction. Asia’s largest economy sold 35 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) of 50-year special government bonds at a yield of 2.53%, according to traders. That compares with an estimate of 2.58% in a Bloomberg survey.

Key events this week:

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 2:52 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.3%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0732

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 158.11 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2721 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $67,002.07

Ether rose 1.2% to $3,518.13

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.27%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.15%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $78.10 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,309.72 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Michael G. Wilson, Matthew Burgess and Mark Cranfield.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.