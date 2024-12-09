Syrians in Switzerland celebrate ousting of Assad

People in the Syrian exile community had been following the events of the past few days closely. They are “incredibly happy” about the fall of ruler Bashar al-Assad, said Therese Junker, co-president of the Syria-Switzerland Association, when asked by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.
Naturally, some people are already thinking about what this means for their residence status in Switzerland, she said. In addition, despite all the joy, it is unclear how the political situation in Syria will develop, as the situation remains complex. However, everyone hoped that things would remain peaceful, she said.
The Syria-Switzerland association was founded in 2019 and is committed to the integration of refugees in Switzerland. The association also organises cultural events to facilitate exchanges and encounters between refugees and locals. According to the Federal Statistical Office, around 28,000 Syrian nationals were living in Switzerland at the end of 2023.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
