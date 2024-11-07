AIが強大な国や企業に独占されないようにするには、どうすればいいでしょうか？
I think there is already a monopoly on current AI in many ways or to some extent. And I think we are already being enslaved and controlled by it in many ways as well. One example is the large number of people who are addicted to their phones and/or to social media, which in turn means they are being contolled by the companies who own them. All of these devices and platforms are intentionally designed to exploit the brain's reward system via dopamine. Our minds are being hijacked, essentially. Meanwhile, the tech companies get richer and richer the more time we waste on our devices and on our social media accounts. I think it is up to people to properly educate themselves and consciously control their usage rather than continuously allowing their devices and these websites to control them. I fear that as long as our information and attention is targeted by these tech companies, AI will increasingly come to dominate many aspects of our lives, often without us even being consciously aware of it. As an example, the machine-learning utilized by these companies to collect our data and store our information and then potentially manipulate us according to that information. Remember the ad targeting that once helped Trump get elected? A monopoly on that ability is frightening to consider, and yet I think that's exactly what people like Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are trying to achieve. In their war for our time, attention and our money, we are reduced to nothing but code in the "metaverse." I think this is one of the early signs regarding the need for more regulation over the AI otherwise known as social media as well as the need to prevent the ability of capitalist-driven tech moguls to enslave our minds and potentially control our thoughts (and influence elections, etc). "He who controls the media controls the minds" -- Jim Morrison.
This second comment is a tip of an iceberg centered on emergence that’s possible with anticipatory innovative learning by leaders. All previous comments seem to kind be contrary to the possibility of a positive outcome, in one way or another, are probably based on the assumption “to adapt national laws to govern the use of AI domestically…” Instead, I anticipate the emergence of global laws to govern the use of AI in my first comment.
Swiss’ history is an example of the emergence process to become a developed country on the Modernity environment of independent nations. Many other so called developing nations did not emerged to “.,. come up with a solution…” as Rafiq Tschannen argued.
China, for example, remained a developing nation and did not emerged to become a developed country on the Modernity environment, but right now is ahead of the European Union as an example of a recent emergence process on the new global environment that I argued in my first comment.
Unfortunately regulations are next to useless, as there will always be actors that will bypass any rules and regulations. No, sorry, I cannot come up with a solution...
As I see it...it is AI that is CREATING world problems - not solving them. Even the British creator of AI is warning...
Yes: “ How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?”
but: there’s no possible adaptation for national leaders under the current Modernity environment of separate independent nations and blocs of nations
and: instead we need to anticipate an emerging environment for global leaders to unite interdependent nations and blocs of nations.
PD. I have been arguing for a global decentralized state under the #Cyberity environment. Such a view emulates the Swiss environment on a larger architecting scope.
回答者全員が、この質問は特に気の利いたものではない、とすでに収束した説明をしている。貧しいと定義された国に有利になるように、技術の正常な発展をさらに規制（逸脱）することを望んでいるようだ。最先端技術（AIも一部そうである）を開発するには、最先端の知識と資本が必要である。小さな企業や大きな資源を持たない国でも、アプリケーションに参加することはできる。裕福でないと分類される国々（現実には、問題は富の分配であり、汚職と呼ばれる）には技術的な限界はなく、他のはるかに深刻な問題（汚職と呼ばれる）があるだけである。
Tutti i rispondenti hanno già spiegato con le convergenti spiegazioni che la domanda formulata non è particolarmente arguta. Sembra che si vorrebbe una ulteriore regolamentazione (aberrazione) del normale sviluppo di una tecnologia a favore dei paesi definiti poveri. Per sviluppare tecnologie di punta (in parte l'IA lo è), sono necessarie conoscenza di punta e capitale. Per le applicazioni possono senz'altro partecipare anche piccole realtà aziendali e paesi senza grandi risorse. I paesi classificati come meno ricchi (in realtà il problema è la distribuzione della ricchezza, leggasi corruzione) non hanno limitazioni tecnologiche, ma solo altri problemi, ben più gravi (leggasi di nuovo corruzione).
少なくともAIを使えば、物事を議論することができるし、それを精査して修正することもできる。気に入らないことがあれば、ブロックしたり、検閲したりする。AIは違う。私はしばしば、チェックや批判が可能な良い情報を受け取ってきた。ベスト／ワーストのケースでは、「ハンスがハイリだった」と言える。AIも精査すれば、最高の立場になる。最も豊かな国や最も豊かな個人は、AIが登場する以前からずっと豊かであり、それはこれからも変わらないだろう。
Mit der KI kann man wenigstens diskutieren und sie lässt sich sogar hinterfragen und korrigieren, was bei den etablierten Medien absolut nicht möglich ist. die haben immer recht und wissen sich auf schlaue Weise zu rechtfertigen. Sie blockieren, zensurieren etc. wenn ihnen etwas nicht passt. Nicht so die KI. Ich habe schon oft gute Infos bekommen, die man auch überprüfen und kritisieren kann. Im besten/schlimmsten Fall könnte man sagen "es isch Hans was Heiri". Wenn man auch die IK hinterfragt fährt man am besten. Die reichsten Länder und die reichsten Individuen waren schon länger reich, auch bevor es ein KI gab, und daran wird sich nichts ändern.
先進国（豊かな）ほど、優れたITスキルと資本を必要とするこの分野に投資しやすいのは明らかだ。しかし、これは他の複雑な技術分野とまったく変わらない。そして、経済のどの分野でも利益を追い求めない人はいない。少なくとも今後数年間は、AIが主役になることはないにせよ、AIは第三世界でも普及するだろう。このハイパーテクノロジーの横顔に、目新しいものは何もない。
政治的に無益な質問のように思える。
È ovvio che i paesi più sviluppati (ricchi) hanno più possibilità di investire in questo settore che richiede grandi capacità informatiche e anche capitale. Ma non è affatto diverso che per ogni altro settore tecnologico complesso. La solita "corsa ai profitti" (?) - E chi è che non rincorre i profitti in qualsiasi settore dell'economia? L' IA si diffonderà pure ne terzo mondo, anche se non ne sarà il protagonista, almeno per i prossimi anni. Niente di nuovo sotto il sole sotto questo profilo ipertecnologico.
Mi sembra una domanda politico-oziosa.
豊かな国々は、なぜ、どのようにしてAI能力をため込むことができるのか？ AIは、インターネットへのアクセスやコンピューティング・パワーへのアクセスさえあれば、どの国でも利用できる。
競争優位性」に関して何かが発明されるたびに、貧しい国の悩みを豊かな国のせいにしようとするのは、空虚な試みのように聞こえる。
貧しい人々が貧しいままなのは、環境のせいであり、また決定や腐敗のせいでもある。 AIや現金やお金や高価な車とは何の関係もない。
Why and how can rich countries hoard the AI capability? AI can be made available to any country as long as they have internet access or access to computing power.
It sounds like a hollow attempt to blame rich countries for the bane of poorer countries whenever there is something with respect to "competitive advantage" is invented.
Poor people remain poor because of environments and also because of decisions and corruption. It has nothing to do with AI or cash or money or expensive cars.
できない。一度瓶から出してしまった精霊は、もう元には戻せない。資本主義は、金持ちがどんな代償を払ってもより金持ちになろうとするため、多くの世界的問題を引き起こしてきた。なぜAIもそうでなければならないのか？一般市民はどうすればAIの悪用を止めることができるのか？私たちにはできない。
We can't. Once the genii is out of the bottle, you can't put it back in. Capitalism has led to many world problems, as the rich seek to get richer no matter what the cost. Why should AI be any different? How can the general public stop its misuse? We can't.
いつも同じ「資本主義」だ！今日、全世界（！）で資本主義でない国はどこだと言うのだ？キューバと北朝鮮を除けば、どこまでも共産主義だ。中国はもはや共産主義ではない（名目上だけだが）。共産主義の福音が指示するように、私有財産を廃止したのだろうか？とんでもない！ 中国人にとって、自分の家を持つことは絶対条件であり、妻を見つけることさえできない。ロシアについては、少なくともベルリンの壁が崩壊した1989年以降、共産主義を宣言していないことが分かっている。現在では、「ファシスト」もしくは一党独裁の国のように見えるが、中国と同様にWTOに参加する混合経済を持っている。
とはいえ、資本主義は他の工業製品と同じようにAIにも関係している。経済力のある国ほどAIに投資できるのは明らかだが、小さなスイスでさえAIに違いはない。残るは第三世界だが、そこにはAIとは別のニーズがある。
Sempre il solito "capitalismo"! Mi dica lei quali sono oggi i paesi del modo intero (!) a non essere capitalisti ? Non ne esistono, se non forse ancora Cuba e la Corea del Nord che sono ancora comunisti a tutti gli effetti. La Cina non è più comunista (se non solo di nome) perché ha un sistema ad economia mista capitalista statale e privata. Ha forse abolito la proprietà privata come impone il vangelo comunista? Ma nemmeno per sogno! Per un cinese, possedere un abitazione in proprio è un must assoluto, pena di non trovare nemmeno moglie. Della Russia ormai sappiamo che non si dichiara più comunista da almeno il 1989, con la caduta del muro di Berlino: oggi somiglia più a un paese "fascista" o a partito unico, ma con economia mista che partecipa al WTO come anche la Cina.
Ciò premesso, il capitalismo con l' IA c'entra come per tutti gli altri prodotti industriali: ovvio che i paesi più potenti economicamente, possono investire di più in merito, ma anche la piccola Svizzera non è da meno. Rimane il terzo mondo, ma quello ha ben altre necessità che non l' IA.
