This content was published on April 27, 2020 1:36 PM

Sommaruga (left) met representatives of more than ten tourist associations on Sunday. (Keystone/Anthony Anex)

Hopes have been raised of a re-opening of tourist facilities, including restaurants, in Switzerland in June as part of the government’s exit strategy from the coronavirus restrictions.



President Simonetta Sommaruga said the government would examine options, coordinated with the tourist industry, by mid-May.



“There are a number of options. I think it is crucial for the population to know that they can go on holiday in Switzerland,” Sommaruga told public radio SRF following talks with industry representatives on Sunday.



Economics Minister Guy Parmelin and Interior Minister Alain Berset also participated in the meeting.



All participants agreed that the summer season is crucial for tourism and that solutions have to be found which respect the government’s health safety rules to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic to spread again.



Further talks are scheduled for the end of May, according to officials.



Impatience



The government is facing increasing pressure from sections of the business community and from right-wing and centre-right political parties to speed up the end of the lockdown.



In a first step, garden centres, florists, hairdressers as well as dentists and physiotherapists have been allowed to re-open on Monday.



In a second phase, set for May 11, primary schools and all shops are to reopen – provided the number of infections continue to drop.



Other sectors of the economy, including tourism, sport and entertainment, are still waiting to hear how and when they can resume business.



More than six weeks ago, the government also introduced a ban on public and private gatherings of more than five people in Switzerland.







swissinfo.ch/urs

