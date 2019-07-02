Florijana Ismaili (number 17) and teammates celebrate a goal in 2017

The body of Florijana Ismaili, a midfielder for the Swiss women’s football team, has been found three days after she went missing. She did not resurface after jumping from a boat into Lake Como in Italy.

After an extensive search operation, rescue services recovered her body on Tuesday after a diving robot had found it at a depth of 204 metres (669 feet), according to Italian news agency Ansa.

On Saturday Ismaili, 24, and a friend had hired a boat near the Italian town of Musso on Lake Como, some 20 kilometres from the Swiss border. Ismaeli jumped into the water around 100 metres from shore but did not reappear. Her friend raised the alarm immediately.

Ismaili, born in Bern with Albanian roots, had played since 2011 for Bernese team Young Boysexternal link, whose male team are the Swiss champions. In 2014 she made her debut for the national sideexternal link, playing 33 matches and scoring three goals.



Keystone-SDA/ts

