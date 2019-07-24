Navigation

Glacier meltwater Stream turns torrent and overflows banks in Swiss resort of Zermatt

A torrent of water in the Triftbach stream caused unexpected flooding in Zermatt. A pocket of meltwater in the glacier above is believed to be the cause.

Despite it being the hottest day of the year without a drop of rain in sight, the Triftbach stream took Zermatt by surprise on Wednesday by transforming into a gushing torrent of grey water for a while. News website 20 Minuten was able to source footageexternal link from readers of the torrent.

It is not known at this time if any people were injured in the incident. A glacier is probably at the origin of these torrents of water carrying sand and stones, said mayor Romy Biner-Hauser who described it as "an unpredictable whim of nature". A pocket of water in the glacial zone above the stream - invisible from the surface - could have emptied itself, said Biner-Hauser. The fire brigade has been deployed and the bridges over the Triftbach have been closed. Water had to be pumped out of some of the cellars of local houses.

Hydroengineering Tunnelling through a glacier keeps villages from flooding

A glacial lake in Switzerland has been filling with meltwater, endangering the residents of the valley.


