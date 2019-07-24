(Keystone / Philippe Mooser)

A torrent of water in the Triftbach stream caused unexpected flooding in Zermatt. A pocket of meltwater in the glacier above is believed to be the cause.

Despite it being the hottest day of the year without a drop of rain in sight, the Triftbach stream took Zermatt by surprise on Wednesday by transforming into a gushing torrent of grey water for a while. News website 20 Minuten was able to source footageexternal link from readers of the torrent.

It is not known at this time if any people were injured in the incident. A glacier is probably at the origin of these torrents of water carrying sand and stones, said mayor Romy Biner-Hauser who described it as "an unpredictable whim of nature". A pocket of water in the glacial zone above the stream - invisible from the surface - could have emptied itself, said Biner-Hauser. The fire brigade has been deployed and the bridges over the Triftbach have been closed. Water had to be pumped out of some of the cellars of local houses.





