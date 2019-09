This content was published on September 23, 2019 4:25 PM

Turning the Limmat river green, organising picnics on bridges, blocking busy roads: climate activists from the Swiss chapter of the Extinction Rebellion group have been ramping up the number of civil disobedience actions undertaken in recent months. Why? Anaïs Tilquin, a member of the group, explains.⁠

